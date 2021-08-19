Great reset architects to lay ‘urban transformation’ HQ cornerstone in Detroit

In October, 2021, the World Economic Forum (WEF) will launch its global headquarters for urban transformation in Detroit.

Urbanization is just one of many spokes in the overall wheel of the globalist’s great reset agenda to reshape society and the economy.

“Once in awhile I get annoyed about the fact that I have no real privacy. No where I can go and not be registered. I know that, somewhere, everything I do, think and dream of is recorded. I just hope that nobody will use it against me” — WEF Imagining of the Year 2030

Detroit’s largest real estate company, Bedrock, will host the WEF’s new Center for Urban Transformation, which will provide “a testbed to rethink and redefine the benefits and possibilities of urban living,” according to the WEF Agenda announcement.

From there, “Additional work will be led out of the World Economic Forum’s offices in Beijing, Geneva, Mumbai, New York, San Francisco and Tokyo.”

With the official launch of the great reset agenda in June, 2020, the WEF laid out an enormous strategy to transform all aspects of society and the global economy.

Fueled by technologies coming out the so-called Fourth Industrial Revolution, “Cities and Urbanization” is one of the many tentacles attached to the great reset agenda, which relies heavily on emerging technologies for mass surveillance and data collection.

Woven into the WEF’s agenda to reset “Cities and Urbanization” are threads relating to:

The Fourth Industrial Revolution

Blockchain

The Internet of Things

The Future of Mobility

Data Science

The Role of Religion

Climate Change

Green New Deals

Global Governance

And many more

All threads for Cities and Urbanization are interconnected under the banner of the great reset agenda.

WEF’s top 10 technologies driving urban transformation

In April, 2016, the WEF published a report called Inspiring Future Cities & Urban Services that lists the top 10 technologies driving urban transformation.

All of these technologies require collecting massive amounts of citizen data, which feeds into a Citizen e-ID, aka “digital identity.”

Between the Internet of Things, location and condition sensing, mobile device-based sensing, mobile health monitoring, and open data in government, etc., what you have is a list of technologies that can be used for either good or ill.

On a macro scale, these technologies can provide tremendous insights and tools that reshape cities in very positive ways, such as more efficient energy usage, better healthcare services, and improved transit systems.

On a more personal level, these technologies can be used to surveil, incentivize, coerce, and manipulate human behavior while eroding fundamental human rights.

Trust is everything.

The idea is that these emerging technologies will act like “triggers” that will “enable” the urban transformation.

Key to this form of massive data collection and surveillance is connecting every citizen with a digital identity.

Digital identity plays crucial role in urban transformation, great reset agenda

Digital identity, aka “Citizen e-ID,” is one of the top 10 technologies driving urban transformation, according to the WEF.

The global digital identity agenda picked-up speed throughout 2020, starting with contact tracing and continuing with immunity and vaccine passports to monitor and control citizen mobility for the greater good.

By connecting your every online/offline interaction, your digital identity can be connected to:

Every click, comment, and share you make on social media

Every financial transaction you record

Your location and where you travel

What you buy and sell

Your personal health data and medical records

The websites that you visit

Your participation in civic functions (i.e. voting, taxes, benefits, etc.)

How much energy you consume

And more

Thus, your digital identity can become an account of your social behavior, which can also be policed.

According to a WEF report from 2018, “Our identity is, literally, who we are, and as the digital technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution advance, our identity is increasingly digital.”

“This digital identity determines what products, services and information we can access – or, conversely, what is closed off to us.”

Data captured from people’s phones, smart watches, and other devices is the same type of data that goes into feeding digital identity schemes, which can be used for determining the level of citizen access to goods and services.

The WEF report from 2016 highlights Madrid as a city where data collected was used to “generate a comprehensive view of city services” via a platform that “integrates data from citizens with data captured through sensors, cameras and Internet of Things devices.”

Data is what drives urban transformation, and the ways in which public and private entities can capture and process information are becoming increasingly more intimate, such as health monitoring.

Health monitoring, the Internet of Bodies, and hackable humans

Mobile health monitoring is another technology on the WEF’s top 10 list for urban transformation — one that relies on biometric data gathered from medical IoT devices and other sensors that can either be worn, swallowed, tattooed, or injected.

The Internet of Bodies “might trigger breakthroughs in medical knowledge […] Or it might enable a surveillance state of unprecedented intrusion and consequence” — RAND Corporation report

Together, these devices make up the Internet of Bodies (IoB) ecosystem, which according to RAND, “might trigger breakthroughs in medical knowledge,” or, “it might enable a surveillance state of unprecedented intrusion and consequence.”

With “an unprecedented number of sensors attached to, implanted within, or ingested into human bodies to monitor, analyze, and even modify human bodies and behavior, widespread “IoB use might increase the risk of physical harm, espionage, and exploitation of data by adversaries.”

The the architects of the great reset and the Fourth Industrial Revolution are fully behind widespread adoption of the IoB while still recognizing that “data from the Internet of Bodies can be used to make predictions and inferences that could affect a person’s or group’s access to resources such as healthcare, insurance, and employment.”

With many cities forcing businesses to check their patrons’ papers for proof of vaccination, it is has become apparent private health data is being used in more totalitarian ways, and citizens all over the world are rising up against authoritative vaccine passports and economy-crushing lockdowns.

On January 4, 2021, former congressman Ron Paul denounced the great reset on his weekly column, stating, “The great reset will dramatically expand the surveillance state via real-time tracking. It will also mandate that people receive digital certificates in order to travel and even technology implanted in their bodies to monitor them.”

The technology is evolving at such a pace that citizens can now be monitored not just by data from IoB devices, or facial or voice recognition from cameras and microphones, but by their heartbeat shot from infrared lasers (see video in tweet below).

For example, NASA’s HeartBeatID technology is “already available for licensing, and security is only one possible use,” according to the WEF Agenda.

“Another application could be identifying opted-in shoppers as they enter a store, for example, to personalize their visit.”

This is how our lives could soon look. Take a peak at the future: https://t.co/lOLgPc95VB pic.twitter.com/sR7l66C95C — World Economic Forum (@wef) August 17, 2021

“We are no longer mysterious souls; we are now hackable animals” — Yuval Harari, WEF 2020

Given enough biometric data and computing power, governments and corporations have the power to hack human beings, according to historian and tech futurist Yuval Harari.

Speaking at Davos in 2020, Harari warned that the danger of having massive amounts of biometric data represented a potential “rise in digital dictatorships that will monitor everyone all the time.”

“This danger can be stated in the form of a simple equation, which I think might be the defining equation of life in the 21st Century — B x C x D = AHH — which means Biological knowledge multiplied by Computing power multiplied by Data equals the Ability to Hack Humans.”

If something can be hacked, it can be reprogrammed. The same applies to humans.

As Harari so eloquently put it, “We humans should get used to the idea that we are no longer mysterious souls; we are now hackable animals.”

Detroit welcomes the architects of the great reset

The architects of the great reset are laying their urban transformation cornerstone in Detroit to the delight of public officials.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer praised the move for Detroit to become a hub for the un-elected globalist think tank’s mission of fostering public-private collaborations.

“Michigan has led the way in bringing together public and private sectors to creatively solve issues from transportation to small business relief for decades, and Detroit is the perfect place to leverage that approach to improving urban living worldwide” — Gretchen Whitmer, Governor of Michigan

Likewise, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan remarked, “The World Economic Forum could have chosen any city in the world to locate its global Center for Urban Transformation, and we are proud they chose Detroit.”

The Center for Urban Transformation will base its activities in Bedrock’s downtown Detroit portfolio with future intentions to join the developer’s plans for the Gratiot Site.

“Authoritarianism is easier in a world of total visibility and traceability, while democracy may turn out to be more difficult” — WEF Global Risks Report 2019

The WEF envisions a future where we the people own nothing, and we all live in a “citizen-centered welfare state” while governments and “stakeholders” dictate how the world is run from the top-down.

Conceived over six years ago and officially launched in June, 2020, the great reset agenda promises to give us a “better world” of more sustainability and equity if we agree to “revamp all aspects of our societies and economies, from education to social contracts and working conditions.”

This includes adopting the invasive use of technologies that track and trace our every move.

“Welcome To 2030: I Own Nothing, Have No Privacy And Life Has Never Been Better,” reads one WEF-authored headline in Forbes from 2016.

That same story appeared for years on the WEF blog before it was deleted in May, 2021, and it summed up what the year 2030 might look like quite succinctly:

“Once in awhile I get annoyed about the fact that I have no real privacy. No where I can go and not be registered. I know that, somewhere, everything I do, think and dream of is recorded. I just hope that nobody will use it against me.”