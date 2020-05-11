The Most Dangerous Countries on the Internet: Russia (Brains Byte Back)

HomeWebThe Most Dangerous Countries on the Internet: Russia (Brains Byte Back)
Welcome to our final installment of The Most Dangerous Countries on the Internet edition of the Brains Byte Back podcast, and today we will be discussing what makes Russia such a dangerous online entity. 

My guest joining me today is Charity Wrighta Cyber Threat Intelligence Analyst with over 15 years of experience at the US Army and the National Security Agency, where she translated Mandarin.

She now focuses her attention on dark web cyber threat intelligence.  

And for our Weird Wide Web piece, rain may soon be an effective source of renewable energy.

