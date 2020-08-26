Ask leading journalists about how to get better media coverage during Connect: Healthtech Q&A

Six leading healthtech entrepreneurs will pitch their startups to a panel of judges from the media at the upcoming Connect: Healthtech event.

After the competition, the judges from leading media organizations will take questions from the audience and startups, and registration is completely free.

Hosted by public relations firm Publicize on August 27, 2020 from 1:00PM to 2:30PM EDT, the event will feature media judges from leading technology, startup and healthcare publications including Fast Company, Forbes, Sifted from the Financial Times, Crunchbase, MedCity News, and Fierce Healthcare.

The Sociable’s editor, Tim Hinchliffe, will also be among the distinguished media judges during the event, along with regular contributor Sophie Foggin.

Entrepreneurs that will be pitching at the event include:

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Connect: Healthtech is part of a series of “Connect” events put on by Publicize over the past few years that aim to bring startups and the media together.

Startups gain valuable insight about what journalists look for when covering companies in their publications, and journalists get an up-close look at some of the most promising new technology companies emerging in different industries and regions.

Previous Connect events have been held in Mexico City, Mexico; Bogotá, Colombia, Medellín, Colombia and Miami, Florida.

The Connect: Healthtech event will be the first all-virtual event held in the series, due in part to social distancing measures being taken in countries around the world to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

It was in this context that the theme of the event, healthtech, was also selected, as the spread of the coronavirus has prompted increased investment and innovation in the healthcare sector in the months since the outbreak.

Interested entrepreneurs, marketers and startup enthusiasts are welcome to attend the event free of charge and ask questions of the media.

They can register at the Eventbrite page here, or through the Zoom link here.

Disclosure: Publicize subsidizes The Sociable