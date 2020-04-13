HomeBusinessThe impact of gold and crypto on global currencies on Brains Byte Back
BusinessTechnology

The impact of gold and crypto on global currencies on Brains Byte Back

Sam Brake GuiaSam Brake Guiano commentbrains byte backcryptoFinTechgoldpodcast
385views

As economies around the world suffer from the impact of the coronavirus, it can be hard to know where to put your money without its value dropping like the stock market in recent weeks.

Some might speculate in Bitcoin or other investments, but nothing seems safe from the impact of COVID19. 

Listen to this podcast on SpotifyAnchorApple PodcastsBreakerGoogle PodcastsStitcherOvercastListen Notes, and Radio Public.

My guest joining me to discuss the situation during these challenging times is David Dorr, a veteran in global capital markets and international estate planning with over 25 years of experience under his belt.

He is the Co-Founder and Managing Principal of Dorr Asset Management, which helps clients around the world navigate global investment and regulatory trends. In addition to this, he is also the Co-Founder of Coro Global Inc., a publicly-traded FinTech company. 

And for our Neuron to Something feature, we have a piece from Scientific American, which claims that the loneliness of “Social Distancer” triggers brain cravings akin to hunger.

Disclosure: This episode includes a client of an Espacio portfolio company

One step back, two steps forward: why quarantine-tested innovation is here to stay

Tags :brains byte backcryptoFinTechgoldpodcast
add a comment

Leave a Response

Sam Brake Guia

Sam Brake Guia

Sam is an energetic and passionate writer/presenter, always looking for the next adventure. In August 2016 he donated all of his possessions to charity, quit his job, and left the UK. Since then he has been on the road travelling through North, Central and South America searching for new adventures and amazing stories.
view all posts

You Might Also Like