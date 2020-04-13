As economies around the world suffer from the impact of the coronavirus, it can be hard to know where to put your money without its value dropping like the stock market in recent weeks.

Some might speculate in Bitcoin or other investments, but nothing seems safe from the impact of COVID19.

My guest joining me to discuss the situation during these challenging times is David Dorr, a veteran in global capital markets and international estate planning with over 25 years of experience under his belt.

He is the Co-Founder and Managing Principal of Dorr Asset Management, which helps clients around the world navigate global investment and regulatory trends. In addition to this, he is also the Co-Founder of Coro Global Inc., a publicly-traded FinTech company.

And for our Neuron to Something feature, we have a piece from Scientific American, which claims that the loneliness of “Social Distancer” triggers brain cravings akin to hunger.

Disclosure: This episode includes a client of an Espacio portfolio company