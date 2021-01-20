Apply to showcase your startup at Connect: Creative

Digital public relations firm Publicize is on the hunt to feature six startups operating in the fast-thriving creative industry at its virtual pitch-off later this month.

The selected entrepreneurs will present their products and services to a panel of media judges at Connect: Creative, which will be held on January 27.

The competition, whose winner will be announced on the same day, aims to shine a light on game-changing small and medium enterprises who are breaking the mold in fields such as advertising, marketing, and design.

Creative startups from the United States and other parts of the world are invited to register and apply free of charge for an opportunity to enter the contest. The deadline for submissions is January 24.

Applicants will be reviewed based on various criteria, including innovation, uniqueness of product idea, and scope of impact.

Media judges representing leading technology, startup, and creative industry publications, will provide feedback on pitches to make sure presenters walk away with insightful advice and actionable tips to better highlight the best of their business.

The session will be followed by a Q&A where members of the audience can ask their questions to gain further insights. The live event is free and open to all. All attendees must register here.

Connect: Creative can help investor-ready businesses gain media exposure, as well as valuable insights about pitching their startups to investors and journalists alike.

The competition is part of a series of Connect events organized by Publicize over the past several years that link up startups with the media.

The series has gone digital due to coronavirus-induced movement restrictions, but previous editions were held on-site in Mexico City, Bogotá, Medellín, and Miami.

The media panel at past Connect events include journalists and editors from news organizations like Reuters, Fast Company, TechCrunch, Forbes, and Sifted, the startup news website that is backed by the Financial Times.

The role of creative industries, which were hit hard by COVID-19, has been highlighted more than ever as businesses are undergoing large-scale digital transformations as a result of the changes and challenges brought on by the outbreak.

In addition to the business value that innovative players in this sector can create for enterprises, physical distancing measures have underlined the importance of arts and culture for positive social impact in areas like healthcare, well-being, and education.

Therefore, it seems necessary to organize and support events that can encourage creative companies who have the potential to scale and offer employment opportunities.

If you are an ambitious founder, grab the opportunity to keep your startup moving forward.

Register here and fill out this form. Please note that applications close on January 24.

Even if you do not want to pitch, you are encouraged to join Connect: Creative by registering here as you will hear plenty of ideas and tips that can apply later in life.

Disclosure: Publicize is a portfolio company of Espacio Media Incubator, The Sociable’s parent company.