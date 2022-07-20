‘Circular economy is key’ to tackling global crises: WEF Future Champions Dialogues

With economies, food systems, and governments in disarray, the World Economic Forum (WEF) touts the circular economy as an opportunity for sustainable recovery.

But through its Product as a Service business model, the circular economy is the main driving force behind the unelected globalists’ “you’ll own nothing, and you’ll be happy” agenda, whereby corporations retain ownership of their products while renting out their benefits as a service.

Thus, the circular economy is destined to create a two-tiered class system of owners and renters.

As Royal Philips Electronics CEO Frans Van Houten explained to the WEF in 2016:

“In circular economy business models, I would like products to come back to me as the original designer and manufacturer, and once you get your head around that notion, why would I actually sell you the product if you are primarily interested in the benefit of the product?

“Maybe I can stay the owner of the product and just sell you the benefit as a service.”

And the products, like the people who will rent them, will also require a digital id to monitor their use and consumption along the entirety of their life cycles.

Fernanda Lopes Larsen

“Circular economy is key […] Today we pay farmers for what they produce, but we don’t pay farmers for how they are producing food” — Fernanda Lopes Larsen, WEF, 2022

This week, the WEF resumed its “New Champions Dialogues” after a two-year hiatus, in which the circular economy was once again touted — this time as a solution to “Averting a Worldwide Food Crisis.”

Speaking to the WEF on July 19, 2022, Fernanda Lopes Larsen, Executive VP for Africa and Asia at Yara International, said that the circular economy was key to environmentally friendly food sustainability.

“Focusing on environment is absolutely key because we need to produce food not at the expense of the environment,” she said, adding, “That model doesn’t work anymore. It has to change.

“So, circular economy is key. Around one third of all the food that is produced around the world is wasted.

“We have to look into collaborating more globally on projects that will help create this closed loop food chain.”

Hao Qian

“I think that the circular economy is a key for our future” — Hao Qian, WEF, 2022

Moderator and Europe Bureau Chief at Sina Finance Hao Qian concurred with Larsen on the idea of a circular economy for food, saying, “I totally agree with you.

“I think that the circular economy is a key for our future and also sustainable agriculture is so important.”

Larsen went on to say that small scale farmers shouldn’t be paid just for what they produce, but how they produce it as well.

“Today we pay farmers for what they produce, but we don’t pay farmers for how they are producing food,” said Larsen.

“If we start enhancing their incomes and rewarding them for not only planting food, but planting food in the right way — using regenerative agricultural practices, practices that can help the soil health and help, actually, decarbonization — that will be even better,” she added.

“Whatever you want, you’ll rent” — 8 Predictions for the World in 2030, WEF, 2016

Rewarding certain behaviors while punishing others is a hallmark of the Chinese Communist Party’s social credit system.

Unelected globalists telling private citizens to “do the right thing” is a hallmark of the World Economic Forum.

Speaking at the WEF annual meeting in Davos earlier this year, Alibaba President J. Michael Evans said that his company was working on an individual carbon footprint tracker to measure all consumption habits on the platform, so that people will be “incentivized to do the right thing even if they were provided with the opportunity to decide to do the wrong thing.”

“Individual carbon footprint tracker, stay tuned!” — Alibaba President J. Michael Evans, WEF, 2022

Alibaba Group president J. Michael Evans boasts at the World Economic Forum about the development of an "individual carbon footprint tracker" to monitor what you buy, what you eat, and where/how you travel. pic.twitter.com/sisSrUngDI — Andrew Lawton (@AndrewLawton) May 24, 2022

“At a billion consumers, we’re developing, through technology, an ability for consumers to measure their own carbon footprint,” Evans told the unelected globalists at Davos during the “Strategic Outlook: Responsible Consumption” session.

“What does that mean?” he went on to say.

“That’s where they’re traveling, how they are traveling, what are they eating, what are they consuming on the platform.

“So, individual carbon footprint tracker, stay tuned! We don’t have it operational yet, but this is something we’re working on.”

Track and trace technology, such as digital ID and online passports for people and products, are essential to monitoring and enforcing circular economy policies.

Last year, the WEF highlighted one startup that was creating online digital IDs for garments, so that brands could maintain ownership and resell their clothing.

The CircularID, which is part of the Internet of Bodies (IoB) ecosystem, allows brands to track and trace their products while monitoring their performance over their entire “life cycle.”

The unelected globalists at the WEF and the World Trade Organization (WTO) are pushing the same type of digital ID system to track and trace people over their own personal life cycles.

“Any package, pallet or container can now be equipped with a sensor, transmitter or radio frequency identification (RFID) tag that allows a company to track where it is as it moves through the supply chain—how it is performing, how it is being used, and so on.” “In the near future, similar monitoring systems will also be applied to the movement and tracking of people” — Klaus Schwab, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, 2017

“End-to-end trade digitalization requires a global approach to digital identities of natural and legal persons as well as of physical and digital objects” — WEF & WTO, 2022

Earlier this year, the WEF and WTO published a joint report calling for “global digital identity of persons and objects.”

According to the report, “End-to-end trade digitalization requires a global approach to digital identities of natural and legal persons as well as of physical and digital objects sending or receiving electronic information to avoid creating digital identity silos.”

The report corroborates what WEF founder Klaus Schwab observed in his 2017 book, “The Fourth Industrial Revolution,” in that:

“Any package, pallet or container can now be equipped with a sensor, transmitter or radio frequency identification (RFID) tag that allows a company to track where it is as it moves through the supply chain—how it is performing, how it is being used, and so on.”

“In the near future, similar monitoring systems will also be applied to the movement and tracking of people,” he added.

Treating “people” the same as “any package, pallet, or container” means not just tracking the movement of you and me, but measuring how we are “performing,” how we are “being used,” and so on.

When digital ID is applied to circular economy business models, “We, the People” risks becoming “They, the Product as a Service” for those who control the data and set digital identity policies.

“A smaller number of asset owners will take custodianship of assets to keep them in use and provide services to many users based on consumption” — How a circular economy could help tackle Sri Lanka’s economic crisis, WEF Agenda, July, 2022

Despite the loss of freedom and ownership that the Product as a Service business model promises to bring, unelected globalists are still pushing circular economy solutions for just about any given crisis — be it climate, food, or the economy.

According to a recent WEF Agenda blog post, the author suggests that a circular economy could help tackle Sri Lanka’s economic crisis whereby “a smaller number of asset owners will take custodianship of assets to keep them in use and provide services to many users based on consumption.”

They go on to say that “the advantage of a concept like circular economy is that the payment is related to the level of consumption, rather than […] the price of ownership.”

In addition to setting up the foundation for a system of an ownership class, circular economy business models will ensure that the class of renters, who can’t afford to own anything, will have to be constantly monitored for their consumption habits to determine how much they should be rewarded or punished, just as the Alibaba president had suggested.

“History is truly at a turning point […] global energy systems, food systems, and supply chains will be deeply affected” — Klaus Schwab, World Government Summit, 2022

All roads in the unelected globalists’ playbook lead to systems of social credit via digital ID — whether its to curb COVID, climate change, food insecurity, mass migration, or energy consumption — the end goal is the same.

In March, 2022 Schwab told the World Government Summit exactly what was going to happen in the coming months with prophetic accuracy.

“History is truly at a turning point,” he said, adding, “We do not yet know the full extent and the systemic and structural changes which will happen.

“However, we do know that global energy systems, food systems, and supply chains will be deeply affected.”

“In order to shape the future, you have first to imagine the future, you have to design the future, and then you have to execute it” — Klaus Schwab, The Great Narrative Meeting, 2021

Speaking at The Great Narrative Meeting in Dubai in November, 2021, Klaus Schwab said:

“In order to shape the future, you have first to imagine the future, you have to design the future, and then you have to execute it.”

The technocratic future that unelected and unaccountable globalists are looking to shape, design, and execute is one of complete control over society.

The circular economy promises to bolster sustainability by abandoning the linear value model of “take, make, waste” and adopting a circular model of “take, make; take make.”

Emphasizing sustainability, recycling, and renewability sounds great on the surface, but billowing below, the circular economy is the “you’ll own nothing and be happy” business model that would have us all tagged, tracked, traced, and controlled like cattle throughout our entire lifespans.